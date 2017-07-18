South Africa: Sports Minister Heaps Praise On Team SA

Sports minister Thulas Nxesi has heaped praise on the South African youth athletics team after their performances at the IAAF World U18 Championships in Nairobi this past weekend.

Team SA finished in top position with an overall total of 11 medals .

"I am pleased with the team performance which takes place just after we have celebrated Youth Month and as we prepare ourselves for the 67 minutes of community service for Nelson Mandela Day. This team is an inspiration to all our youth by demonstrating dedication, team work and the never say die spirit. This indeed is a major country achievement demonstrating that anything is possible," Nxesi said via a press statement on Monday.

The minister continued: "I wish to thank those who brought us the 11 medals and to also encourage those members of the team who didn't receive anything this time to keep trying. I say to them, it is not the end of the world. Go back to the drawing board and work extra hard.

"I also take this opportunity to compliment Athletics South Africa and its President Aleck Skhosana for this achievement, as well as the many coaches and sports officials who made this possible. Well done. You have shown us that the sky is the only limit."

Source: Sport24