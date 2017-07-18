Burundi: Fear Grips Bwiza Residents Over Consecutive Grenade Attacks

Two attacks have been perpetrated in Bwiza neighborhood in central Bujumbura, injuring dozens of people just within one week, different sources say. Fear haunts the residents of the locality

"It was around 8 :30 pm in the night of 16 July when a grenade exploded in the middle of the street nearby "Kubajandarume" bar on the second avenue in Bwiza neighborhood", says N.I, a witness to the grenade attack.

He says the perpetrators of the attack would have been in vehicle that was slowly going along the street separating the two sides of the bar where the victims were seated, quenching their thirst. Both customers and passengers have been affected. "The explosion injured at least thirty people", says a victim of the attack who was hit by the shrapnel from the grenade "We don't know who threw the grenade because it was dark", she says.

Residents of the area believe that the lack of electricity increases insecurity risk. "We will no longer sit outdoors as we cannot identify criminals", says one of them. For him, the company that supplies water and electricity (REGIDESO) would put an end to the electricity blackout. "We can contribute to the strengthening of security in the night only if there is electricity", he also says.

As for Pierre Nkurikiye, police spokesman, the grenade that was thrown at the "Kubajandarume" bar injured only seven people. "The perpetrator was identified and the vehicle seized", he says.

On 11 July, a grenade exploded in the same neighborhood and wounded four police officers. Pierre Nkurikiye said the investigations were ongoing to identify the criminals. "The vehicle had a temporary registration number (IT),"he said.