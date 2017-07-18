South Africa: Assistance Sought in House Robbery and Murder Investigation

press release

Hluhluwe police are making an urgent appeal to the members of the community who might have an information about the killing of Nomalungelo Mtungwa (53) who was found dead in her homestead at Mduku reserve, Hluhluwe, on 13 July 2017 at 18:15. It is alleged that a local person came across the deceased's sister who is mentally-ill walking alone on the road, and seeing that it was late, he decided to take her home.

On arrival at home, he knocked but no one answered, and ordered the sister to open the door. To his surprise, he found the deceased lying dead on the floor in the kitchen with a rope on her neck. The deceased body was in a semi-decomposed condition and the neighbours and the police were called. It was also established that the deceased is staying in the house with her husband who is also ill since he was attacked by the stroke and he could not walk or speak. The deceased sister is as well mentally-ill and as such no one could tell what really happened and when. One of the neighbours mentioned to the police that the deceased had a Isuzu bakkie with Richards Bay number plate which was not found in the garage as well as the car keys and the deceased's cell phone.

The deceased sister is as well mentally-ill and as such no one could tell what really happened and when. One of the neighbours mentioned to the police that the deceased had a Isuzu bakkie with Richards Bay number plate which was not found in the garage as well as the car keys and the deceased's cell phone.

Anyone who might have the information about the incident is urged to contact the Hluhluwe Detective Branch Commander, Captain Nkosinathi Mthethwa on 035 562 4300 or 082 459 1880. Our Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111.