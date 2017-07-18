South Africa: Stormers Receive Timely Injury Boost

With the knock-out stages of Super Rugby happening this weekend, the Stormers have received good news on the injury front.

The Cape based franchise play the Chiefs in a quarter-final encounter at Newlands on Saturday and will have a number of players back from injury and available for selection.These players are SP Marais , Wilco Louw , Oli Kebble , Ali Vermaak , Rynhardt Elstadt and Kobus van Dyk .Prop Louw (knee) and flank Elstadt (wrist) were ruled out of the clash with the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday after picking up injuries late last week

Fullback Marais and flank Van Dyk have both been out for two weeks with knee injuries but have returned to full training this week, while props Kebble (hamstring) and Vermaak (calf) are also available for the first time since the June international break. The match kicks off at 17:00.

Source: Sport24