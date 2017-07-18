Cameroon: Energy, Transport Sectors - AfDB Promises More Support to Cameroon

Prime Minister Philemon Yang on behalf of President Paul Biya last evening gave an official dinner in honour of the visiting President of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Ayodeji Adesina says the bank is ready to give Cameroon more support in the energy and transport sectors, as well as help boost public/private sector cooperation. He was speaking at the Yaounde Hilton Hotel on July 17, 2017 evening in response to Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang's toast on the occasion of an official dinner offered the AfDB President on behalf of President Paul Biya at the end of his official visit to Cameroon.

Alluding to Cameroon's National Football team, the Indomitable Lions, Mr Akinwumi Ayodeji said, "Let us score more development goals. Let us also become indomitable that we can industrialise Africa." He said the bank has approved 100 projects in Cameroon. He lauded the dynamic nature, diversity and spirit of entrepreneurship of Cameroon manifested through the resilience of the economy, despite challenges like the fight against terrorism and difficult international financial situation. He also lauded President Paul Biya's leadership in the Central African Sub-region. Mr Akinwumi called for mutual efforts to fight terrorism, poverty and encouraged Cameroon to continue to preserve peace, stability and inclusiveness.

In his toast, Prime Minister Philemon Yang once more informed the AfDB President of Cameroon's long term development vision that targets emergence by 2035, its pillars and challenges. He expressed happiness at the bank's intervention in Cameroon that is perceptible in the infrastructure, energy, transport, water and governance sectors. He said that thanks to the intervention, especially in the road projects, cities in Cameroon are becoming more and more integrated and the country is also becoming more linked to its neighbours through the various road corridors. He promised that public authorities would work with all partners to undertake all reforms in governance.

Before the exchange of gifts, Prime Minister Yang also lauded the appointment of Cameroonians to various positions in the AfDB.