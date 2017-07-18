16 July 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: City Demolishes 1,980 Houses for Redevelopment

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Addis Ababa City Administration has knocked down 1,980 residential units from the 2,228 houses it planned to demolish in the current fiscal year for redevelopment purposes. As a result, the city administration has managed to clear 102ha of land for redevelopment purposes, meeting 89pc of the target.

This land clearing was part of the city administration's plan to transfer 1,521ha of land for investors during the fiscal year, in which the city was able to prepare 1,313ha for the required development projects. Out of this prepared land, the city has already transferred 712ha of it to developers in a lease arrangement.

The rapid growth of urban population, high demand for real-estate development and public and private development projects are attributed to the increasing demand of land by the city. The city administration, according to the tenth master plan, is targeted to redevelop 3,100ha of land in the next ten years.

Ethiopia

Poor Tactics Cost Kenya Again As Ethiopia Sweep Medals

Kenya's efforts to retain the boys' 800m proved a cropper when Japheth Kibiwott won bronze, losing out to Ethiopian… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.