The Addis Ababa City Administration has knocked down 1,980 residential units from the 2,228 houses it planned to demolish in the current fiscal year for redevelopment purposes. As a result, the city administration has managed to clear 102ha of land for redevelopment purposes, meeting 89pc of the target.

This land clearing was part of the city administration's plan to transfer 1,521ha of land for investors during the fiscal year, in which the city was able to prepare 1,313ha for the required development projects. Out of this prepared land, the city has already transferred 712ha of it to developers in a lease arrangement.

The rapid growth of urban population, high demand for real-estate development and public and private development projects are attributed to the increasing demand of land by the city. The city administration, according to the tenth master plan, is targeted to redevelop 3,100ha of land in the next ten years.