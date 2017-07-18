Sudan: Social Development Technical Committee Discusses MoU With Palestine

Khartoum — The Technical Committee of Social Development Sector, chaired by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, Dr. Al-Ser Ahmed Mukhtar discussed, in its regular meeting, Monday, at the Cabinet Secretariat General, a memorandum of understanding in the field of guidance and endowment between the Governments of Sudan and Palestine.

The memo affirmed the importance of cooperation in the fields of religious affairs and endowment and the development of the distinguished relations between the two countries in addition to strengthening the existing historical relations between the peoples of the two countries.

The memo focused on exchanging legislations and laws concerning Islamic affairs, consultations and joint between Sudan and Palestine.

Meanwhile, the committee, heard to reports by ministries of Education, Health and Culture on implementation of the State Reform Program for May and June, 2017.