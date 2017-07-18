17 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cabinet State Minister Chairs Information Coordination Council Meeting

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Cabinet Affairs Ministry, Jamal Mahmud chaired, Monday, the regular meeting of Information Coordination Council in the presence of the State Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Ibrahim Ahmed Mohammed Osman Al-Mirghani.

The State Minister has lauded the big role being played by the National Council for Information in the implementation of the State Reform Program and facilitation of services for the citizens.

He lauded the Federal Ministries that gave due concern to technology and electronic apps, pledging to provide the requested support for the national council for information.

Meanwhile, Al-Mirghani has affirmed the state's commitment to go ahead with the implementation of the State Reform Program and the provision of better services for the citizens.

Sudan

President Al-Bashir Concludes Visit to UAE, Leaves for Saudi Arabia

The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir left the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday heading to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.