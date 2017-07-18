Sudan: Cabinet State Minister Chairs Information Coordination Council Meeting

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Cabinet Affairs Ministry, Jamal Mahmud chaired, Monday, the regular meeting of Information Coordination Council in the presence of the State Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Ibrahim Ahmed Mohammed Osman Al-Mirghani.

The State Minister has lauded the big role being played by the National Council for Information in the implementation of the State Reform Program and facilitation of services for the citizens.

He lauded the Federal Ministries that gave due concern to technology and electronic apps, pledging to provide the requested support for the national council for information.

Meanwhile, Al-Mirghani has affirmed the state's commitment to go ahead with the implementation of the State Reform Program and the provision of better services for the citizens.