Sudan: Ministry of Water Resources Signs Initial Survey Contract for Using Solar Power Pumps for Irrigation

Khartoum — The Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity signed an initial survey contract with the Newtech consultancy for the areas targeted by the project of the use of solar power pumps in the northern state.

The Director of the Project on the Promotion of the use of solar power pumps, Eng. Abdel-Moneim Hassan Idris, said that preliminary surveys in the northern state aimed at determining the social and economic indicators of the project, revealing that the study will be completed within (6) weeks from now.

Idris pointed out that the first stage of the project has been witnessing installation of 28 experimental pumps while 1440 pumps are to be installed in the second phase and will be implemented during (4) years prior for the implementation of the project in the rest of the states, particularly in areas far away from the axis of the National Electricity Grid and island areas. Idris expected the project to make a quantum leap in the northern state to support the government trend to increase production.

For his part, the Consultant of the Study, Dr. Babiker Ibrahim, said that the project of using solar water pumps for irrigation was a new breakthrough for the agricultural sector in Sudan in terms of its cost and ease of its operating systems, explaining that the study aims at determining the economic and social levels of the project and conducting a comprehensive evaluation after the implementation phase.