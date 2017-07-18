Sudan: Bakri Calls for Non-Traditional Solutions for Khartoum State Problems

Khartoum — The First Vice-President, National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh gave directives for finding-out non-traditional solutions for the problems facing Khartoum State, describing the services provided by the state as below ambitions.

General, Saleh addressing the inaugural session of the Khartoum State Legislative Council said the recession of some services is attributed to the lack of monitoring, legislation or the following up, referring to the successive demands of the citizens.

He renewed the state's commitment towards dialogue and implementation of the state reform program.