17 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri Calls for Non-Traditional Solutions for Khartoum State Problems

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice-President, National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh gave directives for finding-out non-traditional solutions for the problems facing Khartoum State, describing the services provided by the state as below ambitions.

General, Saleh addressing the inaugural session of the Khartoum State Legislative Council said the recession of some services is attributed to the lack of monitoring, legislation or the following up, referring to the successive demands of the citizens.

He renewed the state's commitment towards dialogue and implementation of the state reform program.

Sudan

President Al-Bashir Concludes Visit to UAE, Leaves for Saudi Arabia

The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir left the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday heading to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.