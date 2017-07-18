Sudan: Bashir Discuss With Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zaid the Latest Development On the Regional and International Scenes

Abu Dhabi — The President of the Republic Omar Bashir on Monday met HH Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zaid al Nahian, the hire apparent of Aby Dhabi, who welcomed the visit that comes, he said, within the context of the brotherly relations and continued consultations on issues of mutual interests for the two countries.

The two sides discussed in the meeting the outstanding relations and the cooperation between the two countries in the economic, political and development domains and he means for taking this development further to wider horizons.

The meeting reviewed as well the latest developments in the regional and international arenas and the challenges that face the region top of which terrorism and violent extremism as well as the regional interventions that seek to undermine stability and security in the region.

The meeting discussed how to combat terrorist groups and dry their sources of financing.

It is to be noted that the President arrived here heading a high level delegation that included the presidential Affairs Minister, the Minister for Foreign Affairs as well as senior other official.

The President visit is the first leg of a tour that will also take him to Saudi Arabia, Tuesday.