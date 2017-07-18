Sudan: Khartoum Governor Regrets the Extension of Sanctions Review

Khartoum — The Governor of Khartoum State, Lt Gen Abdul Rahim Hussein, has expressed regret over the extension of the sanctions lifting review for yet three months, saying the United States Administration has failed to take into consideration the efforts exerted by the Sudan to respond to the five tracks agreed upon with Washington.

The Governor who was addressing the parliament on Monday has called on the USA , and in the name of the people of Khartoum state who have suffered from the imposition of the unfounded sanctions, to reconsider these sanctions.

The Governor said the will of the people of the Sudan who are not happy with these sanctions will help them endure the challenge and overcome its negative impact.

The Governor, Hussein who was addressing the Khartoum State Parliamentary session which was equally honored and addressed by the First Vice President and the Federal Prime Minister, Lt Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, stressed that consultation, supervision and legislations are stronger pillars that would steer the government and help the executive do its job while helping provide better services and implement development programmes.

He said the outcome of the National Dialogue would help the Sudan implement an Islamic model characterized by tolerance and option for peace and benevolence actions.

The Governor has reviewed the achievements of his government during the past period and pointed out to areas where more work was needed.

The Governor also pointed to the areas of investment and services his government is working on within the context of easing the livelihood for the inhabitants of Khartoum and within the framework of the initiative of the president of the Republic on food security in the Arab world.