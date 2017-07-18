Sudan: Minister Affirms Importance of Policies Supporting Livestock and Poultry Sector

Khartoum — The Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries Bishara Jumaa Aror has stressed the importance of implementing the policies supporting the animal resources and poultry sector, especially as they are modern sectors supporting the state and helping promotion of the national economy.

This came at a meeting with the representatives of the Poultry Chamber at his office Monday, indicating the importance of focusing on the poultry sector and expanding its industry to achieve self-sufficiency and looking forward to the export. He pointed out that Sudan has the necessary elements to make a global leap in the field of poultry industry, stressing his support to the sector through collection of efforts between his ministry and the Chamber of Poultry to overcome obstacles and encounter the challenges to bring about a real revolution in the sector and to promote it and to open prospects for global partnerships by opening markets competing with developed countries in the development of sector to increase production and productivity and achieve self-sufficiency.

For his part, the Chairman of the Poultry Chamber Dr. Mohamed Abbas praised the fruitful cooperation between the ministry and the chamber in the development of the sector to increase production and productivity, underscoring expansion of partnerships between the chamber and the relevant bodies and organization of investments to increase export volume.