17 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Bashir Arrives in UAE

Abu Dhabi — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, arrived here Monday on a two day official visit to the UAE for talks with officials on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

The President was received upon arrival by the UAE Minister of Interior, and Prime Minister, HH Sheikh General Saif Bin Zayed, as well as a number of senior UAE officials.

It is to be noted that the visit is the first in a two leg tour that take the president to Saudi Arabia for talks with top officials there on bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern.

