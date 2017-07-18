17 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Minerals - Al-Shumaliya State Is Promising in the Field of Minerals

Dongola — Minister of Minerals, Prof. Hashem Ali Salem has renewed his ministry efforts to solve mining issues in Al-Shumaliya State, affirming that the state is promising in the field of gold and other minerals.

The minister who was addressing the joint meeting which included the Wali (governor) of the state, Engineer, Ali Awad Mohammed Musa and the concerned officials said the exploration process will continue during the coming period, adding that a law concerning the legalization of mining, in the states, is currently tabled before the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Wali of the State, has described the visit of the Federal Minister of Minerals as successful, affirming that the existing cooperation between the center and the state will continue during the coming period.

Minister of Physical Planning has earlier, presented a report before the meeting including the issues and challenges facing the mining sector in the state.

