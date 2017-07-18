17 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Informed On Arrangement for Announcement of Kassala State Government

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Deputy Chairman of the NC for Party Affairs, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hamed was informed on the overall situations in Kassala State.

This came when Engineer, Hammed met, Monday, the Wali (governor) of Kassala State, Adam jamaa who briefed him on the arrangements for the announcement of the formation of the Government of National Accord in the state besides the efforts being exerted for hosting the activities of the coming School Tournament.

Engineer, Hammed, during the meeting, stressed the necessity for taking strict measures for monitoring the borders to combat human trafficking crimes and smuggling of arms.

The Wali said he briefed Engineer, Hammed on the health situations in the state, affirming that the state is free of epidemics.

Sudan

President Al-Bashir Concludes Visit to UAE, Leaves for Saudi Arabia

The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir left the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday heading to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.