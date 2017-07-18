Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Informed On Arrangement for Announcement of Kassala State Government

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Deputy Chairman of the NC for Party Affairs, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hamed was informed on the overall situations in Kassala State.

This came when Engineer, Hammed met, Monday, the Wali (governor) of Kassala State, Adam jamaa who briefed him on the arrangements for the announcement of the formation of the Government of National Accord in the state besides the efforts being exerted for hosting the activities of the coming School Tournament.

Engineer, Hammed, during the meeting, stressed the necessity for taking strict measures for monitoring the borders to combat human trafficking crimes and smuggling of arms.

The Wali said he briefed Engineer, Hammed on the health situations in the state, affirming that the state is free of epidemics.