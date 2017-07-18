Sudan: Minister of Oil Meets Companies Desiring to Invest in Gas Field

Khartoum — The Minister of Oil and Gas Abdul-Rahman Osman Abdul-Rahman has stressed the need to introduce technology and modernize the gas sector in order to achieve the highest efficiency by benefiting from the oil production and its increase.

This came during his meeting with the Malaysian-Saudi Investment Group, which desires to enter into the gas field in Al-Fula area in partnership with Sudapet. The minister provided data on opportunities for investment in energy, welcoming investment in the field of gas and describing it as a vital investment.

The company's chief executive Rashid Mohamed Ali affirmed the availability of resources and studies that encourage access to energy and gas production.

meanwhile, the Minister of Oil and Gas met, in the presence of the of State Minister at the Ministry of Oil and Gas Saaduddin Hussein Al-Bushra and the Undersecretary of the Ministry with the UAE Crescent Group, which has completed its field studies in a number of oil fields and expressed its desire to establish a gas city to benefit from it in the gas-related industries as well as the cooking gas production in block 8, which is located in Sennar state, underscoring the opportunities available now for the extraction of gas for electricity production and industrial uses.