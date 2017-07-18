17 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa Complete Amazing Comeback but Where for Art the Centuries?

South Africa completed an impressive turnaround after their embarrassing loss at Lord's. Still absent, though, is a mammoth hundred from South Africa's senior players. Despite a few of them getting a good start, no one has been able to convert on this tour. BY ANTOINETTE MULLER.

South Africa, and in particular Vernon Philander, made a menace of themselves at Trent Bridge as they completed a resounding 340-run win to level the four-match Test series 1-1.

The Proteas turned around their miserable performance at Lord's with a win in which they looked much more like the team that's been kicking ass and taking names away from home for the last few years.

Gone were the no balls and jitters in the field that haunted them in their first match. Back in action was the probing, the nuisance and the ruthlessness that has come to define this team. It's no coincidence that this all happened with Faf du Plessis returning from daddy duty. It's even more impressive that this has all happened without their pace ace - Kagiso Rabada - to swear at Ben Stokes.

Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander, and Chris Morris in the second innings, were a real nuisance to the...

