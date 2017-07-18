17 July 2017

South Africa: Possible National Health Lab Strike Looming

The DA on Monday said preparations needed to be made at Gauteng state hospitals and clinics for a looming strike at the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS).

DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC Jack Bloom said Gauteng would be most affected by the strike.

Bloom said a letter by NHLS Acting CEO Professor Shabir Madhi showed there was an impasse with labour over the 2017 and 2018 wage negotiations.

The NHLS was only able to offer 3% on total cost-to-company as opposed to the 7.3% demanded by unions.

"The unions have a certificate of non-resolution from the CCMA and are entitled to go on strike. They are finalising their strike ballot and could be on strike this week," Bloom said.

The NHLS does more than 80% of all pathology diagnostic services in the country through a network of laboratories.

Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Vuyo Sabani referred all media enquiries to the national department.

National Department of Health spokesperson Joe Maila said they were not aware of any possible strike looming.

