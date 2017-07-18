Government has given manufacturers of polystyrene material (kaylites) a three-month reprieve to clear their stocks, but members of the public will use them at their discretion.

Environmental Management Agency board chairman Ambassador Zenzo Nsimbi confirmed the development yesterday.

Government banned the use of kaylites and related plastic packaging material last week citing health hazards and pollution.

During the three months period, Ambassador Nsimbi said stakeholders in the kaylite industry would also engage in environmental clean-ups of the material across the country.

"We have a request from the stakeholders of kaylites because they have lots of stocks," he said.

"We agreed that let's give them three months to clear their stocks, but they are also going to invest in environmental clean-up of kaylites.

"They have come up with a company that they will capacitate to do the clean-up."

Ambassador Nsimbi added: "People now know the dangers of using kaylites and we are leaving their use to individuals to decide.

"We are, however, encouraging them to resist food packaged in kaylites."

Exposure to chemicals emitted by heated kaylite causes headaches, weakness, respiratory tract, gastrointestinal and minor kidney effects. It also decreases concentration abilities and may cause irritation of the mucous membrane and affect the eyes, nose and throat.

Studies have shown that increased polystyrene exposure leads to chromosomal damage, abnormal pulmonary function and cancer.

With emphasis on reusing and recycling of materials, polystyrene cannot be recycled, while its non-biodegradable nature means it is ingested by aquatic animals that humans later consume.

In a statement announcing the ban of kaylites last week Ambassador Nsimbi said: "The Environmental Management Agency has with immediate effect activated Statutory Instrument 84 of 2012 (Plastic Packaging and Plastic Bottles) (Amendment) Regulations, 2012 (No 1.), which prohibits the manufacture or importation of expanded polystyrene (kaylite) for use or commercial distribution within Zimbabwe.

"The ban has been effected after wide consultation in order to protect the citizens of Zimbabwe from the environmental and health impacts caused by expanded polystyrene (kaylite)," he said.

The ban comes in the aftermaths of a call by Environment, Water and Climate Minister Cde Oppah Muchinguri to heavily punish councils, companies and individuals that pollute the environment.

Cde Muchinguri said stern measures would be taken against those who pollute the environment, with prospects of offenders being sued.