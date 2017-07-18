18 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Fan Tackles Willy Paul on Facebook After Brag on New Phone

Photo: Willy Paul/Instagram
Willy Paul.
By Naira Habib

Gospel singer Willy Paul has been forced to delete a Facebook post after it drew an unexpected tackle from a fan.

The Tiga Wana singer had taken to his account to brag about a new Samsung S8 phone he had bought his mum.

“Relaxing home after buying my mum a Samsung edge 8, God keep blessing me and my fans. Call me Pozze mtotto wa Salome,” read willy Paul’s Facebook post.

One unimpressed fan made his reservations known. He described the brag as unwarranted because there are other people who have done bigger things for their mothers but never bragged about it on social media.

Willy Paul has since deleted the post from his Facebook page.

