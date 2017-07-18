Nigeria: PDP Holds Expanded Caucus Meeting, Vows to Unseat APC in 2019

Abuja — Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP including serving and former governors, former ministers and principal officers of the National Assembly were last night locked in a strategic meeting aimed at revving up the party.

As the meeting commenced, the national chairman of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi said only a miracle could stop the party from regaining power at the federal level.

Last night's meeting was the first meeting since the Supreme Court last Wednesday legitimized the Senator Ahmed Makarfi led tendency of the party which enjoys the mainstream of the party.

The meeting which commenced about 9.00 p.m. had in attendance former President Goodluck Jonathan, who arrived the venue to a rousing applause from members of the party, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Governors Ifeanyi Okowa, Nyesom Wike, Emmanuel Udom, Ibrahim Dankwambo, Ishaku Dairus and Ayodele Fayose of Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Gombe, Taraba and Ekiti States respectively.

Others at the meeting included former national chairmen of the party, including Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, Dr. Ahmadu Ali, former Senate President, David Mark, former Senate Leader, Teslim Folarin, ex- Senate Leader, Abdul Ningi and former Deputy President of the Senate, Ibrahim Mantu.

The meeting which was still ongoing at press time is expected to reach major decisions on the way forward after the Supreme Court judgment.

Issues regarding the national convention to elect principal leaders of the party and how to reconcile all aggrieved members were believed to be on top of the agenda of the meeting.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan urged leaders of the party to focus on rebuilding on rebuilding the party structures which were almost destroyed while the leadership tussle lingered.

Makarfi was upbeat at the chances of the party in the next elections, saying , "Only a miracle will stop the PDP from regaining power from the APC in 2019.

On his part, Ekiti State governor charged party leaders to go back to the grassroots to mobilise their people ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Fayose said: "APC will soon die for PDP to regain power. If your brother is alive, you cannot inherit his property. He will need to die before you can inherit his property. These people must go; I say they must go. Now, the coast is clear. If this party bounces back, we need to regain the confidence of Nigerians."

The meeting continues tomorrow.