18 July 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Politburo Meets Tomorrow

By Sydney Kawadza

The Zanu-PF Politburo meets in Harare at the party headquarters tomorrow.

The meeting takes place on the back of yet another emphatic Zanu-PF victory in the Chiwundura by-election held during the weekend.

The revolutionary party's highest decision-making body outside congress also meets after holding three successful Presidential Interface rallies in Mashonaland East, Manicaland and Masvingo provinces.

The rallies organised by the zanu-pf Youth League led by the national secretary for youth affairs Cde Kudzi Chipanga have been highly subscribed in the three provinces.

Matabeleland North will host the next Presidential Youth Interface rally on Friday. The rally will be hosted at Somhlolo Stadium in Lupane.

zanu-pf secretary for Administration Cde Ignatius Chombo yesterday confirmed the Politburo meeting.

He declined to disclose the agenda of the meeting.

"We have a Politburo meeting on Wednesday (tomorrow) at the usual time 10 am," he said.

"The agenda will first be known by the Politburo members and our deliberations will be shared with the media afterwards," he said.

