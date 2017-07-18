Uganda: To Study a Professional Course or Not

Ramarah Nakungu, a member of Chartered Public Accountants (CPA) and now an auditor with EFC bank does not regret taking on the course. "I joined Uganda Management Institute (UMI) for CPA having failed to find a job for more than a year despite my good Bachelor of Commerce degree. I had to pursue CPA to give my qualifications more weight," Nakungu says.

Although there are not many professional courses in Uganda, there is a chance for graduates to pursue any of the available ones as the membership will not only market you in Uganda but also globally.

Vincent Owori, a lecturer in CPA and CIPS at Venus Business and Communication Ltd, says academic qualifications only help one to learn the theory part of the course as there is much to any course, especially on the practical side.

Professional courses address both practical and theory issues helping students to handle duties guided by principles.

"A professional course such as Certified Public Account (CPA) will make you stand out of the crowd of the many accountants. Students who undergo professional courses considered as problem solvers with better knowledge of handling their jobs," says Owori.

When is the right time?

Abdullah Mayanja, the head of professional courses department at Uganda Management Institute (UMI), says the most appropriate time for one to start a professional course would be after their degree.

Through the degree background, he says, the graduate has already come across some terms that will make concepts at the professional course easy to grasp.

"However, one can also enroll for a professional course after O-Level such as Certified Public Accountant (CPA)," Mayanja says.

Would a company hire a professional?

Joweria Nansereko, a human resource and administration manager at Graben 4pl Company in Bugolobi, Kampala, says companies hire professionals because they have an edge above plain graduates.

"It is no doubt that a procurement manager with CIPS is equipped with more knowledge and practicability than one with only a Procurement degree," she says.

Why the fuss?

"Professional courses boost the company's productivity as employees will be well equipped with the advanced knowledge both practical skills and theory," says Mayanja. "Employers and company clients feel more secure and safer with someone they feel is equipped with all competencies necessary for the job," Nakungu, a CPA says.

Because most professional courses are international, one who pursues it can work abroad if they have to or want to. "ACCA, a UK accounting course, is recognised in almost or more than 170 countries in the world," says Mayanja.

Some courses offered in Uganda

Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)

Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA)

Association of Business Executives (ABE)

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)

Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply

Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM)

Certified Public Accountants of Uganda CPA (U)

Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA)

Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (CIPS)

Diploma in Marketing Communications (CAM)