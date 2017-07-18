Uganda: Juruni Optimistic of Uganda's Chances After Afrobasket Draw

Kampala — In September, Uganda men's basketball team Silverbacks, will make their second consecutive appearance at the continental AfroBasket Championships.

With the previous appearance only yielding 15th position at the 16-nation championship, Silverbacks coach Mandy Juruni is keen for the team to make amends.

The Silverbacks were pitted against 2015 finalists Angola, Morocco and Central African Republic at the draw held in Mauritius on Sunday evening.

"It is a fair draw. We should be having a lot of confidence and belief that those teams are beatable and are not so far away from us if we have the right preparations and players who are going to help and compete at that level," remarked Juruni.

Reason for the coach's confidence is the fact that the Silverbacks narrowly lost out 60-56 to Central African Republic at the 2-15 edition in Tunisia.

It gives us a chance to play them again. It was a close game when we played in Tunisia. We have also played some Moroccan side in the club championship and we competed so well in Egypt," he added of the Oilers' 83-72 loss to AS Sale at Fiba AfroBasket.

The tournament will take place from September 8-16 in Senegal and the Tunisia.

In the Group Phase, Dakar will host Group B and D, while teams drawn in groups A and C will compete in Tunis.

AFRO-BASKET DRAWS

Group A: Nigeria, DR Congo, Mali Cote d'Ivoire

Group B: Angola, Central African Republic, Morocco, Uganda

Group C: Tunisia, Guinea, Rwanda, Cameroon

Group D: Senegal, Mozambique, Egypt, South Africa