Uganda: Bugiri Hospital Runs Out of Diabetes Drugs

Patients stand at the entrance of Bugiri Hospital. The facility has currently run out of diabetes drugs.

Bugiri — Diabetes patients in Bugiri District in eastern Uganda said they have failed to access drugs at Bugiri District Hospital.

Some patients who spoke to Daily Monitor said for the last two months, they have not received any medication from the facility as there has been a drug stock out.

Patients now complain of the health condition citing deterioration.

Mr John Onyang Sikoola, one of the patients, requested the government to explain why it is taking long to send more drugs.

"We have been tossed left, right, while coming here for treatment. Sometimes doctors sympathise with us because they are tired of writing to government asking for more drugs in vain," Mr Sikoola said.

He said the government should supply the hospital with more drugs because the number of people with diabetes has increased over the years.

Mr Stephen Isabirye, a doctor at the hospital confirmed the incident and said the shortage of drugs at the facility is worrying.

He said when patients were getting the drugs and taking them according to prescription, their health was improving unlike now where their condition is deteriorating.

Shortages

Dr Isabirye said they had written to the National Medical Stores (NMS) to supply the facility with more drugs.

But NMS reportedly told the hospital to wait, a claim Daily Monitor could not immediately verify.

Dr Isabirye said he does not know if the shortage of drugs for diabetes is a general problem countrywide or it is only in Bugiri.

"In June, the government promised us more drug supplies. Village Health Teams (VHT) mobilised patients, thinking that the government was going to send us more drugs but up to now we are still stranded with patients," Dr Isabirye said during an interview last week.

He said Bugiri Hospital offers services to patients from at least three districts of Namutumba, Namayingo and Iganga.

But the facility is still in a sorry state because everything is wanting.

Dr Isabirye appealed to government to provide the facility with adequate drugs and on time.

Appeal

The Bugiri District health officer, Dr Stephen Kirya, said yesterday that the government should intervene to save patients' lives.

He said since the facility is a referral, it receives patients from different places and, therefore, the drugs supplied get finished within few days.

According to Dr Kirya, in the past diabetes was one of the diseases many residents in the communities ignored.

He noted that many people who had symptoms of diabetes used to go to witch doctors, thinking that they had been bewitched unlike today where they seek medical attention.

Symptoms

Dr Kirya said some of the common symptoms of diabetes include, increased thirst and hunger, frequent urination, weight loss or gain that has no obvious cause, fatigue, blurred vision, wounds that heal slowly, nausea, skin infections, among others.