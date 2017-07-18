Uganda: Ajmal's Trainee Raheel Revels in Maiden Ton

Kampala — Muhammad Raheel Sanwar became the third centurion of the Jazz Safari National League after he scored a ton of 107 runs to help KICC beat Patidar Samaj by 296 runs at Kyambogo Oval on Sunday.

The Pakistani-born player joined Nanji Pidoriya and Arthur Kyobe as KICC got a perfect start to their second round with a fifth win in eight matches.

"It was a fine innings," said Raheel, who moved to Uganda three years ago after training under Pakistan international Saeed Ajmal in Faisalabad, Punjab.

"I scored about 15 centuries in Pakistan but this is my first here," said the owner of Raheel Motors and Chop & Shop companies. "I had not trained for eight months. I decided to come back and help the team. I just played fearless cricket." added the former Nile and Wanderers' player, having had a 188-ball 84 against Charity the previous weekend.

After captain Hanumant Katkar opted to bat first, KICC were staring at a fourth defeat when they reeled at 16-2 after 11 minutes of their innings.

But Raheel, in at four, first combined with Falk Sher in a third-wicket combo of 107 runs before the latter finished with 57 off 58. Raheel would later fall after amassing 10 boundaries and two maximums in a 121-ball innings.

There would have been another century from Siraje Nsubuga but his 12 fours took him as far as 99* off 92 balls and Suleman Sharif's 53 off 30 took KICC to 378/6 - the highest league batting total in nearly a decade.

And yet to register a win, the mountain was too steep for Patidar to climb. Sharif registered figures of 5/36 in nine overs while Katkar got 2/12 in four overs, taking off the opponents' wheels who got bowled out for 79 in 20.2 overs. Aman Singh made 21 off 19 while Prasant top-scored with 23* off 27.

Jazz Safari National League

WEEKEND RESULTS

Division One

KICC 375/6 Patidar 79/10

*(KICC won by 296 runs)

Division Two

Budo 164/8 JACC 83/10

*(Budo won by 41 runs via D/L)

ACC 195/10 Tornado 93/10

*(ACC won by 102 runs)

Strikers 251/10 Wanderers 137/10

*(Strikers won by 114 runs)

Jinja SS vs. Premier

*(Match washed out in Jinja)