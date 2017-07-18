Uganda/South Sudan: Kabugo Wary of Bright Stars 'Physical' Attacking Force

Kampala — South Sudan may not have the attacking power akin to Uganda Cranes' triumvirate of Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Derrick Nsibambi and Milton Karisa but have an enviable physical presence upfront.

Proline and Cranes defender Savio Kabugo admits they were largely troubled by the Bright Stars attacking force of Joseph Celestino and Joseph Saeed Maga at the Juba Stadium last Friday.

"They were so unpredictable, strong, well-built and had a few chances to hurt us. We now know how to tame their two strikers and we will shut them out at Lugogo," he said.

The gangly defender who played three games at the 2014 Chan tourney in South Africa is optimistic Cranes will sail through to next year's tourney in Kenya.

"We have 99 per cent chance of going through. Our strikers can score goals even if they missed a couple in Juba. I want to play at the Chan tourney again," added Kabugo who missed out the Rwanda edition last year through injury.

He played alongside Paul Musamali, Timothy Awany and Nicholas Wadada in the Cranes backline in the 0-0 result in Juba and wants to continue with his smooth return to the national team fold.

"Proline gave me the platform to launch my return to the national team and I want to break into the senior Cranes team soon," Kabugo revealed.

Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic is equally buoyant that the fortunes will be in Uganda's favour in the return leg.

"We shall work without pressure but with scoring responsibility and belief. With all due respect to you our dear neighbours, even the stronger teams have not survived in Uganda."

CHAN 2018 qualifier

First leg

Uganda 0-0 South Sudan

Second leg (Philip Omondi stadium)

Saturday