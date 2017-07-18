18 July 2017

Uganda: Coach Bogere Cries Foul As She Pearls Settle for Seventh

By Elvis Senono

Kampala — She Pearls coach James Bogere was left to rue the officiating at the Netball World Youth Cup after they settled for seventh position at the championship in Botswana.

The national under-21 side defeated Scotland 55-42 on Sunday to confirm their position at the 20-team championship but the damage had already been done according to Bogere.

"The team performed very well according to me though officiating disorganised us so much.

"We would even be in the top four especially after our game with Fijji. The umpires were so biased to the extent that people began to fight," Bogere said of the 39-37 loss that denied his team a top four position.

Overall however, the coach believes his side played well at the tournament that also ended on Sunday. "We have performed very well according to the way other people had prepared.

"And the range for our losses is so narrow except that of South Africa which was big because of some technical mistakes we committed," he added.

