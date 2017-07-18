Bundira — A local kombi driver is ruing his cheeky stunt after he wrote 'Vote MDC' - apparently referring to the country's largest opposition party - when signing a police ticket for a fine.

Zimbabwe holds fresh elections next year with MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai among the leading challengers to President Robert Mugabe who turned 93 this year.

The driver, Malter Matchiya, says he has since been fired by his employer and is struggling to find work as public transport operators were warned against hiring him by Zanu PF party supporters.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com around 4am Tuesday morning, Matchiya said he was up early to go and look for a new job after being sacked by his boss who feared his vehicle could be torched.

He also claimed to have been thrown out by his landlord but remains adamant that he did not commit any crime. He insisted that he is entitled to use 'Vote MDC' as his signature.

Matchiya, driving a Shamva-bound commuter omnibus, was stopped by traffic police on June 4 along Bindura-Shamva Road.

He claims the cops demanded a $5 bribe to facilitate 'safe passage' for his vehicle which he refused to pay.

The cops allegedly threatened to impound the vehicle after which he ended up paying $10 for some infringement the officers claimed.

But in protest over his treatment, Matchiya wrote 'Vote MDC' on the signature line of the ZRP form after paying the fine.

Police later discovered the mischief and tracked him down. He was arrested in the early hours of June 6 at his Chiwaridzo home in Bindura.

He was charged with contravening sections of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and fined $10.

Matchiya says he is now being subjected to constant harassment by Zanu PF youths.

"My employer fired me after pressure from Shamva police who told him that I was now banned from driving any public transport and most transport operators are now reluctant to employ me.

"I am now struggling to make ends meet," he said.

Asked if he regretted his decision to the words 'Vote MDC' as his signature, Matchiya was defiant.

"Certainly not, because I truly believe that one's signature can be a depiction of someone name, nickname or even a simple 'X' which one puts on documents as proof of identity and intent and I committed no crime.

"My signature has the words 'Vote MDC' and I can't be forced to change it."