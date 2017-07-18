18 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 'Al-Shabaab' Attack GSU Camp in Lamu

By Kalume Kazungu

Al-Shabaab militants on Tuesday morning tried to invade a GSU camp in Mokowe, Lamu County, just hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta addressed rallies in the region and ordered their killing.

A police source said two groups were spotted approaching the camp at 1am but were repulsed.

"We asked them to identify themselves but they refused. There was an exchange of fire that lasted about 20 minutes before we overpowered them and they disappeared into the bushes," said the source, who requested to remain anonymous because he is not authorised to speak to the press.

Another police source, who also spoke to the Nation on the condition of anonymity, said he received a text message from one of his bosses asking him to be alert because the Mokowe GSU camp was under attack.

He said no casualties were reported.

Locals who who spoke to the Nation on Tuesday said gunshots were heard overnight.

Resident Mohamed Omar said he did not sleep a wink over fears of being attacked.

