Sudan: President Al-Bashir Concludes Visit to UAE, Leaves for Saudi Arabia

Abu Dhabi — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir left the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday heading to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on a three-day state visit.

He added the visit comes within the framework of contacts by the Sudan and the President with his brothers as part of presidential diplomacy with leaders of Arab and African regions.

It is to be noted that President Al-Bashir held meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and discussed relations and cooperation between the two countries in political, economic and developmental fields, ways of widening scope of cooperation, latest developments at regional and international arenas and the challenges facing the region.