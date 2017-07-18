Sudan: President Al-Bashir's Visit to UAE Comes Within Framework of a Series of Contacts Between the Two Countries-Ambassador

Abu Dhabi — Sudan Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates(UAE), Mohamed Al-Amin Al-Karib underscored that the visit of the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir to UAE came within framework of a series of high-level contacts and joint coordination between the two countries.

Al-Karib indicated in a statement to SUNA, that the President's meeting with Crown Prince of Abi Dhabi discussed issues of bilateral relations, expansion of scopes of cooperation and regional and international issues of mutual concern such as counterterrorism and achievement of security and stability in the Arab region and in the World as general.

He stated that Sudan and UAE, as Sudan first trade partner in the region, are working to increase the volume of UAE's investments in Sudan , unveiling the volume of exchange of trade between Sudan and UAE exceeded six billion dollars.