Africa: Condolences of the CAF President to the Senegalese Federation

Photo: Walf Groupe

Eight people died at the Demba Diop Stadium in Dakar.

In a letter dated 16 July 2017, CAF President Ahmad, on behalf of the continent's football governing body, expressed his "most sincere condolences" to the Senegalese Football Federation following the tragic incident that killed eight people on Saturday (15 July 2017) during the League Cup final at the Demba Diop Stadium in Dakar.

"We share the grief of the bereaved families and observe a deep recollection in memory of those who have left us," the CAF President said.

The letter addressed to the president of the Senegalese Football Federation, Augustin Senghor, added "convey our sympathies, sadness and emotions to the highest authorities of the country in the wake of the unfortunate incident".