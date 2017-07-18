18 July 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Condolences of the CAF President to the Senegalese Federation

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Walf Groupe
Eight people died at the Demba Diop Stadium in Dakar.

In a letter dated 16 July 2017, CAF President Ahmad, on behalf of the continent's football governing body, expressed his "most sincere condolences" to the Senegalese Football Federation following the tragic incident that killed eight people on Saturday (15 July 2017) during the League Cup final at the Demba Diop Stadium in Dakar.

"We share the grief of the bereaved families and observe a deep recollection in memory of those who have left us," the CAF President said.

The letter addressed to the president of the Senegalese Football Federation, Augustin Senghor, added "convey our sympathies, sadness and emotions to the highest authorities of the country in the wake of the unfortunate incident".

More on This

Eight Killed During Senegal Football Match

Eight people have been killed in a Dakar soccer stadium after a wall collapsed onto clashing fans, triggering a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.