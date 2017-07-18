Uganda: Two Arrested for Burning Museveni T-Shirts Over Age Limit

Police in Kampala have arrested two people accused of burning tyres, and T-shirts bearing the picture of President Yoweri Museveni, in protest of the proposal to amend the Constitution and remove limits.

Four people who belong to Jobless Brotherhood youth group were seen around Mutasa Kafeero plaza, along Luwum Street in downtown Kampala, putting on yellow T-shirts with the portrait of President Museveni. They then set the T-shirts on fire in the middle of the road as they chanted and shouted "Museveni must go. His time is over and no one should tamper with the Constitution."

Police arrested two of them as they tried to run.

The OC Wilson Road police post, Mr Ituuza Nduhura said the two have been arrested for causing commotion in the city and disrupting other people's businesses. They are to be transferred to Central Police Station from where they will reportedly record statements.

"Demonstrating is a right but you don't have to go around burning president's T-shirts. What did he do to them? We cannot allow this to happen," ASP Nduhura said.