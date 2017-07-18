Kenya: This Man Eliud Muthiora Kariara

The stage was set for six presidential running mates for the much anticipated debate but only one candidate turned up for the 90-minute debate.

Mr Muthiora Eliud Kariara, a banker by profession and a graduate of the University of Nairobi, had all the stage and glamour for 90 minutes as the whole country listened to him articulating his vision.

ELOQUENT

The debate was organised by Debates Media Limited at the Catholic University of East Africa.

Mr Kariara is Japheth Kavinga's running mate for the August 8 General Election.

Born in Migori County in Isbania, a visibly eloquent Mr Kariara said by showing up alone, they had indicated they were serious about their presidency bid.

Upon graduating from the University of Nairobi, Mr Kariara just like any other graduates came face to face with the monster of unemployment and tarmacked for one year.

JOBS

He told the pensively listening audience at the auditorium that he decided not to wait for employment but created one for himself.

He ventured in pig rearing, which he said succeeded despite not having a start-up capital, land and skills to manage the animals.

"I told a friend my idea of pig rearing and he assisted me by giving me a space to rear the pigs and pay rent, and he agreed," Mr Kariara said.

Since pig feed normally comes from garbage, Mr Kariara said he embarked on garbage collection-- a task he did with all the gusto despite being a graduate.

"From the garbage, there exists pig food, so there is an opportunity even in the garbage and I decided to exploit it despite being a graduate," Mr Kariara said.

SPORTS

"I want to tell the youth that agriculture is not a project of the old people, I collected garbage despite being a graduate and here I am ready to take the leadership of this country together with Mr Kavinga."

Mr Kariara said he has leadership skills as at only 16 years he was a football team back in Isbania.

Between 2005 and 2006, Mr Kariara was the Sports Secretary at the University of Nairobi. He also served as the Chairman of University of Nairobi Sports Council.

"Every time I got an opportunity to serve in these leadership positions, the results were impressive, so I am result-oriented person," Mr Kariara said.

COURAGE

Courtesy of his leadership skills and ability to mobilise people to work as a team, Mr Kariara said Kawangware Sports Club was promoted to the top tier league in 2004 but was later relegated to Division Two.

He also said when he got a job Consolidated Bank, he was tasked to lead the bank in switching from old banking system to a modern one-- a task he said he delivered successfully.

Kenyans who tuned in to the debate and the online audience praised Mr Kariara for having the courage to show up and for articulating himself on the various topical issues, ranging from economy to food security.

Mr Kariara said a third of Kenya's revenue, amounting to Sh700 billion, is lost due to corruption.

YOUTH

"I ask Kenyans not to vote in any current leader who has questionable character and has suspected to loot public coffers," he said.

He pointed out that the current government has neglected the youth and treat them as a problem.

"It is sad that the youth in this country are treated like a problem while in essence they are resources."