Cameroon: EIFORCES - Brigadier-General Essoh Takes Command

Defence Minister Joseph Beti Assomo on July 17, 2017 commissioned the general as the new Director General of the International School for Security Forces (EIFORCES).

Brigadier-General Essoh Jules-César, just days after taking his attributes and insignia as a new full senior military officer in the Cameroon's defence forces last Saturday, July 15, 2017, is from Monday July 17, 2017 commanding the International School for Security Forces (EIFORCES) as the new Director General.

This follows his commissioning into service at EIFORCES campus at Awae on the Yaounde-Bertoua road in a ceremony presided at by the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo, who is also the chairman of the Board of Directors of the school. President Paul Biya, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed forces promoted Essoh Jules-César to the rank of Brigadier-General on June 29, 2017 and in another decree the same day appointed him the new Director General of EIFORCES. He takes over from Brigadier-General Mohamadou Hamadicko who died on the night of July 30-31, 2014. Since then and till Monday, July 17, 2017, EIFORCES was administered by the Deputy Director General, Dr Police Commissioner Cécile Oyono who received the praised of the Defence Minister for the taking the school to higher heights. The Head of State also recognized the hard work of Cécile Oyono by decorating her with the medal of Grand Cordon of the Cameroon National order of Merit for during her reign the EIFORCES gained the status of the specialized United Nations Centre to train officers who will prepare police units prior to any deployment for UN peacekeeping missions.

Defence Minister and Board Chair of EIFORCES, Beti Assomo used the commissioning ceremony to instruct the new Director General to keep the flag of the school flying higher by concentrating on the training of security, military and civilian officers for peacekeeping missions. The instructions were in line with the missions of the school which are: to train, recycle, perfect constituted Gendarmerie and Police units; civilian and military experts; commanders of constituted police units for peacekeeping operations, as well as senior officers to master and conceive for security missions both at the domestic level and an in peacekeeping operations. The Minister expressed hopes that Brigadier-General Essoh, the son of Mungo Division, has the experience and expertise required for the job. He promised the new Director General of EIFORCES support of hierarchy and that of his collaborators.

