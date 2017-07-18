Nairobi — A memorial service for the late former Cabinet Minister Nicholas Biwott will be held Tuesday morning at the African Inland Church in Nairobi's Milimani.

A program released by the family says that Biwott's body is scheduled to be transported to Elgeyo Marakwet Wednesday ahead of burial on Thursday.

Biwott, who collapsed in his house and died on arrival in hospital, will be buried at his home in Tot village in Chebior sub-location.

The one-time Keiyo South MP and powerful Moi-era Cabinet Minister served in eight ministries and was nicknamed the 'Total Man.'