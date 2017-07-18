18 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Biwott's Memorial Service to Be Held Tuesday

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — A memorial service for the late former Cabinet Minister Nicholas Biwott will be held Tuesday morning at the African Inland Church in Nairobi's Milimani.

A program released by the family says that Biwott's body is scheduled to be transported to Elgeyo Marakwet Wednesday ahead of burial on Thursday.

Biwott, who collapsed in his house and died on arrival in hospital, will be buried at his home in Tot village in Chebior sub-location.

The one-time Keiyo South MP and powerful Moi-era Cabinet Minister served in eight ministries and was nicknamed the 'Total Man.'

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.