18 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Attackers Repulsed at Lamu's Mokowe GSU Camp

Nairobi — There was an attempted attack at the Mokowe GSU camp in Lamu Monday night even as President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered a security operation in the area.

Police sources said Al Shabaab attackers were repulsed after they attempted to storm the camp which has suffered a similar attack in the past.

President Kenyatta has ordered security forces to intensify the hunt for terrorists in Boni forest which they use as a launching pad.

The Head of State who spoke at Mpeketoni said the government will not be kind to any terrorist it apprehends saying the injustices meted on innocent civilians in the recent spate of attacks will be recompensed.

"If anyone has devoted himself to come and disrupt lives and chop off heads of innocent people and kill our security officers, why should I be kind to them? I will also wipe them out," President Kenyatta warned during a campaign rally.

"I have no apologies to make - none whatsoever. Nobody has the right to take the life of another. No one can make themselves god over others," he stated.

He urged locals to move to secure areas where they can be accorded State security as security agencies pursue members of the Al Shabaab terror group hiding in Boni forest.

"Please be steadfast on matters security. Those of you living in far flung areas please come to areas where we're going to protect you so that we can deal with these fellows (terrorists)," he told a crowd of supporters.

