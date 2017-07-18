18 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Two Mhango's From Rumphi in Top Mutharika Team - Transport Minister and Attorney General

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thom Chiumia

Northern region district of Rumphi has produced two top positions in the President Peter Mutharika's new Cabinet.

Rumphi North Constituency MP, Jappie Mahngo has been maintained as Transport and Public Works in the Cabinet shake up released by the office of the Secretary to the Government Monday afternoon.

Mhango is also ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of campaign.

Joining him in Cabinet from Rumphi is another Mhango, lawyer Charles Mhango an aspirant for parliamentary seat in Rumphi East which is held by Kamlepo Kalua (People's Party).

He has been appointed as Attorney General.

The new government top lawyer is also DPP legal advisor.

Mhango replaces lawyer Kalekeni Kaphale whose contract expired on June 30 and he returned to private practice.

Mutharika's full cabinet remains at 20 including the President himself and his Vice, Saulos Chilima.

The appointments are with immediate effect, according to the statement.

Malawi

MP Mukumbwa 'Surprised' By Cabinet Appointment

Chitipa Central MP Clement Mukumbwa (Democratic Progressive Party -DPP) has said he surprised but delighted that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.