Northern region district of Rumphi has produced two top positions in the President Peter Mutharika's new Cabinet.

Rumphi North Constituency MP, Jappie Mahngo has been maintained as Transport and Public Works in the Cabinet shake up released by the office of the Secretary to the Government Monday afternoon.

Mhango is also ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of campaign.

Joining him in Cabinet from Rumphi is another Mhango, lawyer Charles Mhango an aspirant for parliamentary seat in Rumphi East which is held by Kamlepo Kalua (People's Party).

He has been appointed as Attorney General.

The new government top lawyer is also DPP legal advisor.

Mhango replaces lawyer Kalekeni Kaphale whose contract expired on June 30 and he returned to private practice.

Mutharika's full cabinet remains at 20 including the President himself and his Vice, Saulos Chilima.

The appointments are with immediate effect, according to the statement.