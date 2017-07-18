South Africa: Proteas Women Elect to Bat in World Cup Semi

Proteas captain Dane van Niekerk has won the toss and elected to bat first in the first ICC Women's World Cup semi-final against England in Bristol.

The South Africans are fielding a fully fit team, with Chloe Tryon returning in place of Masabata Klaas in the only team change.

They are hoping to make Proteas history on Tuesday by qualifying for a World Cup final for the first time.

This match will be broadcast live on SuperSport 6 from 11:30 (SA time).

Proteas team:

Dané van Niekerk (captain, Eastern Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province), Lizelle Lee (North West), Trisha Chetty (wicketkeeper, Gauteng), Mignon du Preez (Northerns), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Chloe Tryon (KwaZulu-Natal), Sune Luus (Northerns), Shabnim Ismail (Gauteng), Moseline Daniels (Boland), Aayabonga Khaka (Border)

