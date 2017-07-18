The cash-strapped Redcliff municipality, which has been struggling to provide basic services and pay its employees, is mulling action to recover some $12m owed by the virtually collapsed Ziscosteel.

Worried councillors said action must be taken to recover the money which would improve finances at the local authority where workers have gone for nearly two years without pay.

"We have to recover the $12 million debt which is owed by the company," Finance Committee chairperson Cllr Clayton Masiyatsva told a recent full council meeting.

The nearby Kwekwe City Council has since cut off water supplies to its neighbour over a $2 million debt while Redcliff workers have not been paid for 22 months.

Acting finance director, Lindiwe Whata, said Redcliff's obligations stand at $22 million.

Council's biggest debtor is Ziscosteel, and it is owing us $12 million," said Whata.

The government last year fired all Zisco workers and with finance minister Patrick Chinamasa saying the State was taking over the company's $370m in a bid to attract new investors.

This followed the collapse over a billion-dollar rescue bid for the crippled company, which used to be the biggest integrated steelworks in sub-Saharan African north of the Limpopo.

Whata told councillors that there was little the local authority could do over the money it was owed by Zisco.

"Our hands are tied when it comes to the Ziscosteel issue. This is mainly because the government took over the Zisco debt and we are just waiting to hear from the government," explained Whata.

Unimpressed, councillors demanded action against the defunct parastatal.

"Former employees of Ziscosteel have taken the company to court over outstanding salaries," said Cllr Masiyatsva.

"The company's properties are currently being attached for the workers to recover their outstanding salaries.

"There is need for (council) management to move in fast on the issue in order for us to recover the debt."

Majority owned by the State, Ziscosteel effectively stopped production at its Redcliff base back in 2009, crippled by corruption, poor management and political interference.

A billion-dollar takeover by an Indian company proved stillborn after government ministers threw spanners into the works.

Recently, former company workers, who are owed $60m in unpaid wages, received just 40 percent of a month's salary after going for eight years without pay.

The Sheriff of the High court has since attached vehicles, machinery and other movable property belonging to the company following an order by the High court over the workers' unpaid salaries.