Malawi: Thyolo Sports Office in Talent Identification for National Teams

Thyolo — As the National Football Team is yet to unlock its winning formula, Thyolo District Sports Office (DSO) has embarked on a talent identification exercise as one way of developing football in the country.

Speaking in an interview recently, Thyolo District Sports Officer, Grey Kalampa, told the Malawi News Agency (Mana) that so far the district has under 17 and 20 district football teams as one way of identifying talent that can be used by the national team.

He said so far the teams have managed to travel to other districts such as Neno and Chikwawa to play games.

"Due to lack of academies as a district, we realized that there is a lot of hidden talent in the district as far as football is concerned which can help our national team which is currently not doing quite well.

So far, we have sent four boys to the national team for consideration, whether they will be picked or not will depend on the assessment that will be done. I believe by the end of two years, we will be able to contribute so many players as a district to our national teams," he said.

He said these teams are different from other teams the district had before because they are driven by the district sports office.

He was optimistic that the teams would also assist clubs in the country to identify hidden talent in football that exists in the district.

Kalampa further said the establishment of the district teams has also intensified competition in the district among young stars.

"They are playing classic football just to book space in the district teams, so we are much impressed with the competition. Teams have also already spotted some players in our teams and I can confirm that as of now, Mtopwa Football Club which is playing FMB under 20 has already signed 9 players from our district team and all of them are under scholarship offered by the team which is a good development," he added.

Kalampa also said the signing of the players will also help the players in terms of exposure.

Kalampa said the DSO organized sports bonanzas in various parts of the district in order to come up with the teams and called on other sports authorities in other districts to do the same if the country is to have good national teams in the absence of academies.

According to the sports officer, his office plans to come up with under 17 and 20 district netball teams soon.