In an effort to promote women football in the country, the football mother body, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says it will introduce secondary schools regional women football leagues.

FAM's Technical Director, Captain John Kaputa made the revelation in an interview with the Malawi News Agency on Sunday.

He said the leagues will kick-start during the next school session which begins in September.

"For us (Malawi) to improve the standards for women football all we need is to introduce secondary schools competitions in all the regions.

"We have already discussed with all concerned stakeholders and the leagues will start in September," said Kaputa.

According to recent Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA)-Coca Cola Women Football World ranking Malawi is on position 123.