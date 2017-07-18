18 July 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: FAM to Introduce Secondary Schools Women Football Leagues

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

In an effort to promote women football in the country, the football mother body, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says it will introduce secondary schools regional women football leagues.

FAM's Technical Director, Captain John Kaputa made the revelation in an interview with the Malawi News Agency on Sunday.

He said the leagues will kick-start during the next school session which begins in September.

"For us (Malawi) to improve the standards for women football all we need is to introduce secondary schools competitions in all the regions.

"We have already discussed with all concerned stakeholders and the leagues will start in September," said Kaputa.

According to recent Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA)-Coca Cola Women Football World ranking Malawi is on position 123.

Malawi

MP Mukumbwa 'Surprised' By Cabinet Appointment

Chitipa Central MP Clement Mukumbwa (Democratic Progressive Party -DPP) has said he surprised but delighted that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.