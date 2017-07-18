Malawi: Religious Leaders Warned From Discouraging People From Registering

Lilongwe — National Registration Bureau (NRB) is warning certain leaders who are preventing their members from registering in the ongoing mass registration exercise that they may face the law.

NRB, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Norman Fulatira told Malawi News Agency (MANA) Tuesday in Lilongwe that certain religious leaders are associating the current mass registration exercise with what was written in the book of Revelations.

"We have been made aware of the development that some people are being told not to register because this is part of the fulfillment of the prophecy of the 666 concept which was revealed in the book of Revelation 13 verse 16," he explained

Fulatira pointed out that once such religious leaders are found they need to be reported to police or community leaders and they should face the law.

He said their acts are contravening the National Registration law which states that registration is universal and compulsory.

The Book of Revelation 13 verse 16 clearly states that, "And he causeth all, the small and the great, and the rich and the poor, and the free and the bond, that there be given them a mark on their right hand, or upon their forehead."

Fulatira said religious leaders should not take advantage on the ongoing exercise to misinterpret the verse since the commencement of the mass exercise in the country no one has ever been put a mark or a chip on their foreheads or right hand as it is indicated in the verse.

The PRO added that people should not be discouraged with such narrow minded individuals who are associating the national exercise to things that are not related.

A couple of weeks ago during an interface meeting at the National Assembly, it was reported that a religious leader in Dowa during a funeral service reportedly warned people not to register because during the mass exercise as it was part of the fulfillment of the 666 concept.

Dowa District Labour Officer (DLO) Eric Tchola Kamanga said surprisingly members of the Jehovah's Witness have turned up in their large numbers to register.

"We normally people view members of the sect to be difficult to part-take in national issues such as blood donation and voting but this time around they have come out of their shell and are participating fully to the amazement of many people," he disclosed.

Kamanga said most of the members are referring to the Book of Luke 2 verses 1- 5, where King Caesar Augustus had ordered mass registration of his people in Judea.

He said this is what has encouraged them to take part in the exercise and other religious leaders should emulate this to mobilise their members to register in numbers.