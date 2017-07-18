Nigeria: Ishaku Pledges Maximum Security for Taraba Residents

Photo: Leadership

Taraba State

Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku, has, for the umpteenth time, reaffirmed his readiness to protect the citizens and properties, saying he values every life. According to him, as father to all, he does not discriminate, adding that his philosophy remains that every soul matters irrespective of status, religious, ethnic or political affiliations.

The governor maintained that the death of anyone was injurious to him. He noted: "Perhaps, I am the only one who knows how deeply hurt I feel when I hear of the death of any Taraba citizen due to crisis or any other reasons."

Ishaku, who spoke at a dinner with select editors in Abuja, stated: Above all, Taraba people look up to me for the preservation of their lives and properties. If I fail to protect them, then I have really failed.

"So that is why I said I would give my life. I would rather be sacrificed than see any Taraba person die because of violence. It won't happen under my watch and I mean it. I would not sleep until there is peace everywhere."

On the essence of the gathering, the governor admitted that the era of keeping the media out of government activities was gone, thus the need for partnership. He said he was a beneficiary of the fourth estate of the realm, especially in ensuring that the people's mandate was protected.

Ishaku stressed that the dinner was to foster a better relationship between the state and the media.He also used the occasion to clarify the crisis that broke out not long ago in Sarduana local council of the state.

Contrary to widespread reports, Ishaku said the skirmish was neither ethnic nor religious but bordered on land dispute. He stated the three per cent Fulani population on the Mambilla practically owns all the land in the area.

The governor equally disclosed that his administration had digitised the state-owned broadcast outfits for efficient service delivery.According to him, the people now enjoy 17 hours of programming and viewership. He promised to extend same to the publicly owned newspaper, Sunrise.

On the frequent clashes between indigenes and herdsmen, Ishaku said he was willing to welcome an alternative to ranching as a way of halting the needless bloodletting.