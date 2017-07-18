Minister of Foreign Affairs Emmanuel Fabiano (formerly Minister of Education, Scienet and Technology before the cabinet reshuffle on Monday) has disclosed that the Executive will table a Bill seeking to form a Malawi Qualifications Authority, which will be charged with regulating and standardising all qualifications awarded by universities and colleges.

Fabiano said this in Mangochi on Monday when he opened a three-day 11th Annual Conference of the Southern Africa Association for Education Assessment (SAAEA).

He said the new authority will officer competition to qualifications tasks currently performed by the Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB).

"The Malawi National Examination Board will habe to live a life of having a competitor over a number of candidates. As government , we believe that the competition will be good for service delivery," said Fabiano.

He said Maneb has the advantage "to start repositioning" itself before the competitor is born.

Fabiano said the enactment of the Bill will ensure quality assessment of examinations so that certificates offered are of required standards.

He said the objective of the Bill is to have a framework for the recognition and standardisation of qualifications attained in institutions within and outside Malawi.

If passed, the Malawi Qualifications Authority will also facilitate development of an accreditation system for degree certificates awarded by universities and work to eliminate unrecognised and fake certificates.