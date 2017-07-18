Nigeria: Microsoft Nigeria Gets New General Manager

Microsoft has announced the appointment of Akin Banuso as the new General Manager for Nigeria. A seasoned technology professional and thought leader within the technology ecosystem, Banuso will lead the company's digital transformation drive in one of the most dynamic, innovative and largest economies on the continent.

"I am very excited to lead the Microsoft business in Nigeria. Our mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more, and I see so much potential in Nigeria. Since 2000, Microsoft has been partnering in Nigeria's efforts to empower citizens through the development of Nigeria's local software and information technology services industry. I am delighted to be at the forefront of this effort. Having collaborated with Microsoft over the last few years, I have first-hand knowledge of the talent within the team, and I'm really looking forward to working with them to bring the vision to life," said Banuso.

Nigeria has shown continued expansion, including diversification within the oil sector and considerable infrastructure investment in the Information & Communication Technology (ICT) Industry vertical. Microsoft firmly embraces this tremendous economic and social progress, with Banuso at the helm.

Banuso has held many senior positions within the Information & Communication Technology Industry over the past 20 years. He joins Microsoft from Dell EMC where he spent the last 12 years in various positions including Storage Practice Manager for Dell Services UK, Global Solutions Architect, EMEA Cloud and Converged Solutions Business Manager, Country Manager for Dell Nigeria and Country Leader for Ghana.

Prior to Dell EMC, he held various leadership roles with customer organizations such as Banque Paribas, Shell and Friends Provident in the UK. Banuso has also held positions at Siebel (Oracle), HP and Accenture.