18 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zuma Should Step Aside - Gordhan

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
President Jacob Zuma, left, and Pravin Gordhan, former finance minister (file photo).

President Jacob Zuma should step aside and allow someone to lead the country and reset the course to fulfil the kind of aspirations that Nelson Mandela and his generation had for SA, former finance minister Pravin Gordhan said on Tuesday.

Gordhan told talk show host Eusebius McKaiser in a panel discussion on Mandela Day, that he had previously said it in the ANC forums.

He said the first democratically elected president had a sense of purpose that was non-negotiable.

"In today's world, you must ask how many leaders do we have who have a non-negotiable purpose? Today your purpose is actually transactional. You can buy it... even for an air ticket, as well.

"For a country that has produced a Madiba - and by that I mean not just the individual, but that collective of leaders - we should be ashamed of ourselves in terms of how we are attempting to conduct ourselves in leadership terms today."

Gordhan insisted state capture is a fact.

"We must stop ducking around it... The notion of state capture is telling us that those who are responsible for bringing people to book are the very ones who are refusing to do it. They rather chase innocent people, get CEOs fired just because they stand up for things, even if they have made mistakes before."

News24

More on This

Removal of Pravin Gordhan - SACP Deputy Mapaila's Affidavit Could Reveal Intelligence Report's Role in Reshuffle

President Jacob Zuma has survived through controlling key state institutions, especially the intelligence services. That… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.