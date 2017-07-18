Ethiopia: Is Journey to Lower Middle Income Status Likely?

analysis

For over a decade, Ethiopia has been in the list of world's fastest growing economies and so some people have been saying confidently such consistent double-digit GDP growth is boosting the country's economy and likely way to lower middle income status.

On the other hand, there are discrepant views among scholars whether the second most populous country in Africa will move from low-income economies to lower middle income status by 2025 via pursuing its green industrialization or not.

When Ethiopia's Growth and Transformation Plan One (GTP I) came to end in 2015, the set goal to shift from agriculture to industry had been proven unsuccessful.

Several factors explain the country's poor performance in structural transformation. Apart from accelerating the progress towards the national target of becoming lower-middle income country by 2025, the development of Micro and Small Scale Enterprises was supposed to be the major tool in bringing about socioeconomic transformation in the country, according to Dejene Gebremariam, Deputy Director for Manufacturing Facilitation and Transformation Sector at Federal Small and Medium Manufacturing Industry Development Agency.

However, such enterprises' overall activities in line with the broader goal of GTP I were unsatisfactory. "Owing to the manufacturing industry's unremarkable progress during GTP I, the government was forced to restructure the former Federal Micro and Small Enterprises Development Agency," Dejene noted.

The newly formed Federal Small and Medium Manufacturing Industry Development Agency is in its early stage and is expected to expand the new structure to all states in the country with a view to ensuring Woreda transformation.

" I think the Woreda transformation that will be in place soon is going to help efforts of distributing wealth fairly, plus encourages model farmers and pastoralists to engage in manufacturing business unlike the previous times," the deputy director argued.

The government has a firm belief in becoming Africa's industrial powerhouse in the near future. Therefore, it needs to build a number of state- of- art industrial parks in major cities and towns along with cluster industrial development projects in every zone of the country. It as well has to carry out renovation works on the pre built sheds across the country.

For Dejene, the journey to lower-middle income would be materialized so long as the country succeeds in its import substitution industrialization.

Economics Lecturer at Adigrat University, Kubrom Leul for his part said the path to lower-middle income status has to be viewed in terms of the country's average 8- 10 per cent GDP growth for over twelve years.

It is crystal clear that the share of services and agriculture in the real GDP growth of Ethiopia has been immense whereas the contribution of manufacturing sector to the national economy said to be insignificant.

According to Kubrom, the country will maintain its fast GDP growth rate for the years to come as it has been attracting huge FDI and investing aggressively in infrastructure development and education.

But, he underlined the need for replacing the services -led GDP growth by manufacturing industry to realize sustainable and inclusive economic growth in Ethiopia.

GTP II projects annual industrial growth to average 19.8 per cent and the manufacturing sub-sector to grow at 23.8 per cent. The goal is to increase the industrial percentage of GDP from 15.6 to 22.8 per cent and manufacturing sub-sector from 4.6 to 8 per cent in five years time.

Nevertheless, the World Bank's latest Ethiopia Economic update report stated that the country's skills gap and constraints related to access to land, infrastructure, trade logistics, and customs regulations in private investment have hindered the acceleration to structural transformation. In other words, the slowdown of the transformation into an industrialized economy will have a negative impact on the nation's target to increase incomes by 2025.

Likewise, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development(UNCTAD) in its recent Least Developed Countries (LDCs)Report, Ethiopia is among those countries which will remain to be LDCs by 2025 failing to fulfill the graduation criteria of income, Human Assets and Economic Vulnerability Indexes.

Dejene does not agree with the aforesaid reports. He reiterated that : "Ethiopia is really on the right truck to be classified as a lower-middle income economy in seven years time .We are right now implementing the World Bank's recommendations for our structural transformation with great zeal."

As of 1 July 2016, low-income economies are defined as those with a GNI per capita, calculated using the World Bank Atlas method, of 1,025 USD or less in 2015; lower middle-income economies are those with a GNI per capita between 1,026 USD and 4,035USD.

For Kubrom, the path to the lower-middle economy seems to be a less gloomy taking accounts the present leading roles of agriculture and services in the economy aside from the ever-widening gap between poor and rich and the high possibility of unprecedented unrest in the future.

However, Both predicted that the country would realize its goal within some years, if it managed to sustain the current GDP growth rate.